Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Reaches $11.69 52-Week High; Vanda Pharmaceuticals Has 1.18 Sentiment

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.34, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 78 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 66 cut down and sold equity positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 51.99 million shares, down from 52.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 48 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

The stock of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.63 target or 8.00% above today’s $11.69 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $372.38M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $12.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $29.79 million more. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 89,740 shares traded. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has risen 7.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $735.01 million. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 25.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 299,216 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has declined 37.59% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q EPS 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14.3C; 20/04/2018 – Marshalls Appoints Vanda Murray as Chairman, Non-Executive Director; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 6c

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.13 per share. VNDA’s profit will be $3.82M for 48.14 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 3.63 million shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 3.16 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birchview Capital Lp has 0.69% invested in the company for 80,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 120,998 shares.

Analysts await Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. XAN’s profit will be $8.92 million for 10.44 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Exantas Capital Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $372.38 million. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate , commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.