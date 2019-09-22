Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Reaches $11.66 52-Week High; INFICON HOLDING AG REG SHARES SWITZERLA (IFCNF) SI Increased By 16.67%

INFICON HOLDING AG REG SHARES SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:IFCNF) had an increase of 16.67% in short interest. IFCNF’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.67% from 600 shares previously. It closed at $538 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.71 target or 9.00% above today’s $11.66 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $371.58M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $12.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $33.44M more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 135,265 shares traded. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has risen 7.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exantas Capital declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Exantas Capital Corp. Reports Results for Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exantas prices $687.2M CLO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. XAN’s profit will be $8.92M for 10.41 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Exantas Capital Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $371.58 million. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate , commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments. It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

More news for INFICON Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IFCNF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Inficon Holding AG 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Inficon Holding AG 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 20, 2018 is yet another important article.