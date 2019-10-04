Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Is At $11.27 Formed Wedge; Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) SI Increased By 15.43%

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) formed wedge up with $11.95 target or 6.00% above today’s $11.27 share price. Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) has $359.15M valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 1,950 shares traded. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has risen 7.29% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500.

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had an increase of 15.43% in short interest. RLGT’s SI was 1.89M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.43% from 1.63 million shares previously. With 414,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)’s short sellers to cover RLGT’s short positions. The SI to Radiant Logistics Inc’s float is 5.27%. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 33,998 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 22/03/2018 – Electric Guitar Market Growth to Gain From Rising Consumer Interest Towards Music, Concerts and Live Performances: Radiant; 15/05/2018 – Material Testing Equipment Market Scope and Applications Across Various Sectors: Radiant Insights, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Global Lawn Mowers Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gain Owing to the Rising Demand for Landscaping Services: Radiant; 19/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – UNSOLICITED EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FROM RADIANT LIFE CARE WITH PROPOSAL FOR MAKING INVESTMENT AND/OR RE-STRUCTURING THE COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – Instant Coffee Market to Grow Owing to Rapid Urbanization and Technological Innovations: Radiant Insights, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Radiant Logistics 3Q EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 – Commercial Vacuum Cleaners Market Report Based on Factor Responsible for the Market Growth: Radiant Insights, Inc; 24/04/2018 – RADIANT LIFE REVISES NON-BINDING OFFER FOR FORTIS HEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Central Venous Catheters Market Growth Factors – Aged Population, Hospitalizations, Initiatives by Government: Radiant Insights; 22/05/2018 – Dielectric Materials Market to be Driven by Rising Popularity of Consumer Electronics Among The Population: Radiant Insights, Inc

More notable recent Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Radiant Logistics to Present at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $10 – Investorplace.com” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Second Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Radiant Logistics Universal Shelf Registration Statement Declared Effective By The SEC – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $256.29 million. The firm offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It has a 19.11 P/E ratio. It also provides other value-added logistics services, such as customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing services, as well as distribution solutions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold Radiant Logistics, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 10.27% more from 23.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Perkins Cap Management invested 0.42% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Quantum invested in 255,229 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,310 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.08M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,188 are owned by Morgan Stanley. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 86,365 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). American Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 24,854 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability holds 21,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc owns 497,299 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Arrowstreet Lp reported 495,945 shares. D E Shaw And owns 26,870 shares.