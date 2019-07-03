Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) EPS Estimated At $0.24; Shorts at BARFRESH FOOD GROUP COMMON (BRFH) Lowered By 35.63%

BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:BRFH) had a decrease of 35.63% in short interest. BRFH’s SI was 16,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.63% from 26,100 shares previously. With 26,300 avg volume, 1 days are for BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s short sellers to cover BRFH’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.476. About 57,224 shares traded. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. XAN’s profit would be $7.65 million giving it 11.76 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, Exantas Capital Corp.’s analysts see -4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 119,724 shares traded. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has risen 14.58% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.15% the S&P500.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.92 million. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. It currently has negative earnings.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $359.73 million. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has a 14.13 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise.

