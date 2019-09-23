Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Comparison side by side

Since Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.20 N/A 0.80 14.01 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.20 N/A -1.92 0.00

Demonstrates Exantas Capital Corp. and New Senior Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exantas Capital Corp. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Exantas Capital Corp.’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Exantas Capital Corp. and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of New Senior Investment Group Inc. is $7.08, which is potential 4.73% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares and 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. has weaker performance than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Exantas Capital Corp. beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.