Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Comparing side by side

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.04 N/A 0.80 14.01 Lexington Realty Trust 9 6.91 N/A 1.08 9.16

In table 1 we can see Exantas Capital Corp. and Lexington Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lexington Realty Trust is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exantas Capital Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Exantas Capital Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Exantas Capital Corp. and Lexington Realty Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Exantas Capital Corp.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Lexington Realty Trust’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.94 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exantas Capital Corp. and Lexington Realty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00

Lexington Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a 5.57% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exantas Capital Corp. and Lexington Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 92.7% respectively. 0.8% are Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Lexington Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Lexington Realty Trust 1.65% 5.9% 9.42% 4.33% 14.37% 20.22%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Lexington Realty Trust

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats Lexington Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.