Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Comparison side by side

Both Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.06 N/A 0.80 14.01 iStar Inc. 10 1.87 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.8% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Exantas Capital Corp. has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. iStar Inc.’s 0.7 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively iStar Inc. has an average price target of $17, with potential upside of 26.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exantas Capital Corp. and iStar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 91.2% respectively. Exantas Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of iStar Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95%

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.