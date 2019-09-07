Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.96 N/A 0.80 14.01 Great Ajax Corp. 14 4.91 N/A 1.06 13.14

Table 1 demonstrates Exantas Capital Corp. and Great Ajax Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Great Ajax Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Exantas Capital Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Exantas Capital Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Great Ajax Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Great Ajax Corp. 0.00% 9.2% 1.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Exantas Capital Corp. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Great Ajax Corp.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares and 76.9% of Great Ajax Corp. shares. 0.8% are Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Great Ajax Corp. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Great Ajax Corp. -0.43% 0.8% -1.9% 8.33% 4.92% 15.89%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was less bullish than Great Ajax Corp.

Summary

Great Ajax Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.