Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Comparison side by side

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.20 N/A 0.80 14.01 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.34 N/A 1.56 24.16

In table 1 we can see Exantas Capital Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Exantas Capital Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that Exantas Capital Corp. is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.56 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Exantas Capital Corp. and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 92.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was less bullish than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats on 10 of the 9 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.