Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Comparison side by side

Since Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 2.23 30.45M 0.80 14.01 Cousins Properties Incorporated 35 0.00 145.66M 0.93 38.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Exantas Capital Corp. and Cousins Properties Incorporated. Cousins Properties Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Exantas Capital Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 267,574,692.44% 4.5% 1.2% Cousins Properties Incorporated 413,924,410.34% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Exantas Capital Corp.’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s 0.86 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Exantas Capital Corp. and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cousins Properties Incorporated is $42, which is potential 11.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares and 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares. Comparatively, Cousins Properties Incorporated has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. was more bullish than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats on 10 of the 13 factors Exantas Capital Corp.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.