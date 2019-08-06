Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) Contrasting side by side

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.98 N/A 0.80 14.01 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.97 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Exantas Capital Corp. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Exantas Capital Corp. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Exantas Capital Corp.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. has 11.68% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.