Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Analysts See $0.28 EPS; MDC Partners (MDCA) Has 1.08 Sentiment

MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 41 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 38 decreased and sold their positions in MDC Partners Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 47.48 million shares, down from 48.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MDC Partners Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. XAN’s profit would be $8.92M giving it 10.04 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Exantas Capital Corp.’s analysts see 3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 35,358 shares traded. Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has risen 7.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $358.19 million. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has a 14.03 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise.

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $201.81 million. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; and e-commerce management. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004.

