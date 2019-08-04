Exane Derivatives Trimmed Groupon (GRPN) Holding By $644,000; MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold stock positions in MFS High Income Municipal Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 1.31 million shares, down from 1.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MFS High Income Municipal Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 4.

Exane Derivatives decreased Groupon (GRPN) stake by 99.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives sold 161 shares as Groupon (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Exane Derivatives holds 1 shares with $4,000 value, down from 162 last quarter. Groupon now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 4.81 million shares traded or 9.52% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT

Exane Derivatives increased Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 73,419 shares to 73,460 valued at $3.53B in 2019Q1. It also upped Iqvia Holdings stake by 7,430 shares and now owns 7,442 shares. Spectrum Pharm. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Groupon Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Limited invested 0.62% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Indaba Management LP reported 2.55% stake. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Lc holds 562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Management invested 0.28% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 60,701 were reported by Utd Service Automobile Association. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Charles Schwab Inv owns 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 4.13M shares. Freshford Mgmt Ltd holds 2.7% or 3.96M shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Inc Llp has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Bluefin Trading Limited Com stated it has 17,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Par Management Inc holds 54.65M shares or 3.6% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 338,549 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 50,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $180.25 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It has a 17.49 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

