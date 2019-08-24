Exane Derivatives Trimmed Fortune Brands (FBHS) Position by $21.46 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined, Shareholder Umb Bank N A Has Lowered Its Holding

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Fortune Brands (FBHS) by 99.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48,000, down from 448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Fortune Brands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 1.05M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 36.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 35,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 60,993 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 96,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 59,548 shares to 451,106 shares, valued at $27.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 14,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 512 shares to 4,057 shares, valued at $1.22B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss And C Techn. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).