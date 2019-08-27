Exane Derivatives Trimmed Equity Residential (EQR) Holding By $198.25 Million; Shorts at Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Raised By 4.02%

Exane Derivatives decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 61.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives sold 2,633 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Exane Derivatives holds 1,617 shares with $121.75M value, down from 4,250 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $31.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $83.61. About 1.69M shares traded or 32.57% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review

Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) had an increase of 4.02% in short interest. MLSS’s SI was 457,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.02% from 439,900 shares previously. With 383,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)’s short sellers to cover MLSS’s short positions. The SI to Milestone Scientific Inc’s float is 1.89%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.0054 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6497. About shares traded. Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) has declined 40.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MLSS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Milestone Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLSS); 27/03/2018 – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC’S COMPUFLO GETS LICENSE TO SELL IN CANADA; 02/04/2018 – Milestone Scientific Reports Independent Industry Coverage of the CompuFlo(R) Epidural System in OBG Management Magazine; 29/05/2018 – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC – SIGNED AGREEMENTS WITH TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTORS FOR ITS COMPUFLO EPIDURAL SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Milestone Scientific Announces Three Additional Independent Distributors in the U.S. for CompuFlo® Epidural System; 03/04/2018 – Milestone Scientific 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCES THREE ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTORS IN U.S. FOR COMPUFLO EPIDURAL SYSTEM; 15/05/2018 – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE APPROXIMATELY $1.8 MLN VS ABOUT $3.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC’S COMPUFLO(R) EPIDURAL INSTRUMENT RECEIVES LICENSE TO SELL IN CANADA; 27/03/2018 – MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC – HEALTH CANADA ISSUED MEDICAL DEVICE LICENSE FOR COMPUFLO EPIDURAL COMPUTER CONTROLLED ANESTHESIA SYSTEM

Milestone Scientific Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery instruments for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $30.85 million. The companyÂ’s products include STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System Instrument, a computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery instrument that incorporates the pressure feedback elements of its patented CompuFlo technology, which allows dentists to administer injections into the periodontal ligament space; and CompuDent, a computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery instrument that provides painless injections for various routine dental treatments, including implants, root canals, crowns, fillings, and cleanings. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise CompuMed, a computer-controlled injection instrument for use in various applications, such as colorectal surgery, podiatry, dermatology, nasal and sinus surgery, hair transplantation and cosmetic surgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics, and others.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $8000 highest and $74 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is -7.01% below currents $83.61 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 27. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating.

Exane Derivatives increased India Earnings Fd (EPI) stake by 10,040 shares to 26,790 valued at $705.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stake by 1,341 shares and now owns 62,669 shares. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was raised too.