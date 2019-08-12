Exane Derivatives Stake in First Solar (FSLR) Has Decreased by $5.25 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Increased Holding

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, up from 34,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 20.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in First Solar (FSLR) by 98.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 99 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 2 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106,000, down from 101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in First Solar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 1.09 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR – THE CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO FOR DEVELOPMENT, CONSTRUCTION OF A PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT OF UP TO 87 MW LOCATED IN AUSTRALIA; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to build new U.S. panel factory in win for Trump

