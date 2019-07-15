Exane Derivatives Stake in Ciena (CIEN) Has Cut by $33.56 Million; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Western Un Co (WU) Holding by $661,320

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Ciena (CIEN) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 907 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ciena for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 1.36 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 36,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,073 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 78,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 1.60M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 97,268 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 2.35M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fin invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 543 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 49,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 1,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.55M shares or 3.37% of the stock. Mairs & holds 116,005 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 151,806 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $402,809 activity.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,881 shares to 114,996 shares, valued at $9.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,624 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $962,626 activity. $75,820 worth of stock was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, February 5. 2,000 shares were sold by Rothenstein David M, worth $77,382 on Tuesday, January 22. $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by McFeely Scott on Wednesday, January 16.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Medical by 672 shares to 1,395 shares, valued at $78.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Cions Cl.B (NYSE:RCI) by 1,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has 0.72% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 37,504 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Rice Hall James & Associate Lc reported 58,514 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co reported 268,179 shares stake. 1.76 million are held by Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 96,505 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 369,610 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 20,021 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). World Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Jpmorgan Chase owns 2.92 million shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 858 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Company invested in 54,235 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 206,046 shares or 0.01% of the stock.