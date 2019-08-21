Exane Derivatives Stake in Camden Property Pb (CPT) Has Decreased as Stock Rose; Stadium Capital Management Increased Stake in United Insurance Holdings (UIHC)

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 199.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 113,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.70% . The hedge fund held 170,965 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 56,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 87,266 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 44.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Camden Property Pb (CPT) by 95.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, down from 2,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Camden Property Pb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.12. About 172,027 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 86,200 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd owns 46,900 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 15,707 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 14,151 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 599,100 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 268,751 shares. American Grp holds 15,639 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Management Lc invested in 0% or 16,188 shares. 172,710 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Grp. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 391,362 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard invested in 0% or 1.38 million shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc has 1,483 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 924,520 shares in its portfolio. 118,052 are held by Ameriprise Fincl.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $991,582 activity. 400 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $6,446 were bought by Whittemore Kent G. $35,250 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Maroney Patrick. $21,630 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was bought by Hogan Michael on Friday, May 10. POITEVINT ALEC II also bought $216,285 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) on Friday, February 22. Menon Deepak also bought $9,193 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares. 1,702 shares valued at $19,964 were bought by DiFrancesco Paul F on Friday, August 16.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 54,860 shares to 55,036 shares, valued at $3.77 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health by 697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc.