Exane Derivatives Raised Devon Energy (DVN) Holding by $334.76 Million; Shares Declined; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Lifted Position by $2.56 Million as Market Value Declined

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 74,095 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34B, up from 63,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 4.02M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 391,545 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 870 shares to 2,147 shares, valued at $165.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consol.Edison (NYSE:ED) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,105 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Cl.B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 8.27 million shares to 16.13 million shares, valued at $282.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).