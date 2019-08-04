Exane Derivatives Raised By $1.56 Billion Its Gap (GPS) Holding; Mexico Fund (MXF)’s Sentiment Is 0.55

Mexico Fund Inc (MXF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 11 reduced and sold stock positions in Mexico Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 5.72 million shares, down from 5.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mexico Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Exane Derivatives increased Gap (GPS) stake by 121.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 59,743 shares as Gap (GPS)’s stock declined 24.21%. The Exane Derivatives holds 108,807 shares with $2.85 billion value, up from 49,064 last quarter. Gap now has $6.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N – CO SAYS FACED SOME CHALLENGES IN QTR, INCLUDING GAP BRAND OPERATING ISSUES AND UNSEASONABLY COLD AND SNOWY WEATHER; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons–Update; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Old Navy “Flower Empowers” NYC’s Historical Female Statues In Celebration Of International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 25/05/2018 – The Gap “Pantsed” After Earnings – Can They Pull Them Back Up?; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,783 MLN $3,440 MLN

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. The company has market cap of $188.17 million. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,130 activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.63% of its portfolio in The Mexico Fund, Inc. for 3.80 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 250,029 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 665,155 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 427 shares.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 24,403 shares traded. The Mexico Fund, Inc. (MXF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives decreased Macquarie Infrast. (NYSE:MIC) stake by 425 shares to 1 valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 447 shares and now owns 1 shares. Microchip Techn. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Friday, March 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $26 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.