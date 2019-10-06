Exane Derivatives Position in Nasdaq (NDAQ) Has Decreased by $1.15 Million; Centene (CNC) Holding Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Nasdaq (NDAQ) by 46.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 12 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 14 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 26 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Nasdaq for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 542,507 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ Notifies Integrated Media Technology About Unusual Activity; 11/05/2018 – Theratechnologies Announces That National lnstitutes of Health Will Support Study on EGRIFTA® (Tesamorelin for Injection) in Non-HIV Patients With Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease; 12/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 17.07 Points (0.23%); 21/03/2018 – Teligent, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of Halobetasol Propionate Ointment, 0.05%; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 04/04/2018 – MIAX Exchange Group Reports March 2018 Trading Activity; MIAX Files Petitions with USPTO to Invalidate Seven Nasdaq Patents; 16/05/2018 – SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX to be listed at Nasdaq First North Premier; 10/04/2018 – Nasdaq Goes Live with Business Spend Management Leader Coupa; 24/04/2018 – Nasdaq Board Re-elects Michael R. Splinter as Chairman; 09/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT EVLO.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company's stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $196.39 million for 20.50 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 128 shares to 6,716 shares, valued at $127.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 137 shares. 1.42 million were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 37 shares. Leavell Inv Management Incorporated reported 11,000 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 1,224 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 58,123 shares. Omers Administration reported 33,200 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advsr invested in 8,023 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And Assocs reported 0.07% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America has 336 shares. Dana Advsrs has 17,519 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,528 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year's $1.15 per share.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,051 shares to 4,330 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,420 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.