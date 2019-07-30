Exane Derivatives Maintains Holding in Tata Motors Adr (TTM); Verizon Comm. (VZ) Shareholder New England Research & Management Has Raised Its Holding by $619,500

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comm. (VZ) by 167.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $992,000, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 5.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Tata Motors Adr (TTM) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 13,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,650 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 97,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Tata Motors Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 1.03M shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 18/05/2018 – BHUSHAN STEEL LTD -EXECUTED AGREEMENTS ON MAY 17 FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF RESOLUTION PLAN BY TATA STEEL AS APPROVED BY NCLT, NEW DELHI; 30/05/2018 – Aide to former Tata head in airline corruption row; 30/05/2018 – TATA STEEL UK CORP FAMILY RAISED TO B2 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD PREPARING A 115 BLN RUPEE ($1.7 BILLION) LOAN TO HELP FUND ITS PURCHASE OF ASSETS FROM BHUSHAN STEEL LTD – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CEO: PV NEEDS TO BE BUILT AS SELF SUSTAINABLE UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Labour leaders at Thyssenkrupp demand more clarity in Tata JV talks; 14/03/2018 – TATA SONS’ STAKE IN TATA CONSULTANCY DROPS TO 71.9% FROM 73.5%; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL’S CHATTERJEE: ALL FINANCING TIED UP FOR BHUSHAN BUY; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CFO: U.K. FACES MANY CHALLENGES INCLUDING BREXIT

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 157,338 shares to 105 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious by 74,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,905 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares to 9,350 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,660 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).