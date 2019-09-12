Exane Derivatives Lowered Tiffany (TIF) Position by $1.69 Million; Roffman Miller Associates Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $569,921

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 2,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 151,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.06 million, up from 148,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 44.29M shares traded or 72.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 18 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 63 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, down from 81 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.05. About 1.89 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 2,408 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited owns 4,124 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 273,909 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset reported 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thomas White Ltd has 0.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,522 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 11.18M shares. Lvm Mngmt Mi holds 6.6% or 146,335 shares in its portfolio. Asset Advsr Ltd invested in 46,041 shares or 7.85% of the stock. Essex Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,526 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.97% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 11,695 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Diker Mgmt Ltd Com holds 12,870 shares. Cincinnati Financial has invested 8.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagleclaw Cap Managment owns 5.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,425 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F by 24,234 shares to 61,753 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,804 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bond Index Fund Inter (BIV).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 944 shares to 2,462 shares, valued at $404.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB).