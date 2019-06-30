Exane Derivatives Lowered Sprint S.1 (S) Holding by $2.96 Million; Paycom Software (PAYC) Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 21,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21 million, down from 118,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 709,301 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Sprint S.1 (S) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 493 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Sprint S.1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 16.66 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 04/05/2018 – Debbie Elicksen: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, Legere to helm; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Transaction, as Proposed, Is Likely to Lead to 3-Notch Upgrade of IDRs and Outstanding Debt of Sprint; 18/05/2018 – SPRINT REPORTS SUCCESSFUL SPRINT CAPITAL CONSENT SOLICITATION

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69M for 92.92 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (NYSE:CRL) by 34,900 shares to 104,235 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Westport Fuel System (NASDAQ:WPRT).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paycom: Standing Out In All The Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paycom Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Overbought, But That Might Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paycom Surges But These Analysts Remain Sidelined – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexgen Energy by 43,000 shares to 222,000 shares, valued at $359.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Cl.A (NYSE:RL) by 30,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “WeWork, Sprint unveil redesign of Overland Park headquarters – Kansas City Business Journal” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chegg, Inc.’s (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Worthington Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:WOR) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.