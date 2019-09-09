Exane Derivatives Lowered Its Holding in Logitech Intl Nom. (Call) (LOGI) by $111.05 Million; Fruth Investment Management Stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Increased by $780,805

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Logitech Intl Nom. (Call) (LOGI) by 98.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Logitech Intl Nom. (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 84,698 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 21/05/2018 – Logitech Files Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH CONFIRMS ’19 OUTLOOK OF HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LOGI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Llc reported 138,239 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Fil holds 68,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 31,068 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 526,429 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 17,597 are held by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 47,024 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 12,500 shares. Mackenzie owns 127,519 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 1.08% or 229,603 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 3,696 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Comerica Financial Bank reported 9,440 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 1.01 million shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) by 631,714 shares to 669,057 shares, valued at $1.75 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) by 82 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc (Put).

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $73.72 million for 23.14 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Palladium Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 22,389 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 33,604 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru owns 6,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Patten Gp Inc invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Epoch Investment Partners has invested 0.66% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.09% or 3.36M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 54,390 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Inc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Whitnell Com has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Us National Bank De reported 324,108 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 4,222 shares. Strategic Fincl Services holds 55,331 shares. Compton Management Incorporated Ri holds 4,475 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.34% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cna Fincl has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).