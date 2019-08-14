Exane Derivatives Lowered Boston Properties (BXP) Stake; Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Sellers Decreased By 16.32% Their Shorts

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) had a decrease of 16.32% in short interest. ATXI’s SI was 44,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.32% from 52,700 shares previously. With 61,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s short sellers to cover ATXI’s short positions. The SI to Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.71%. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 25,981 shares traded. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) has risen 51.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ATXI News: 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO REPORTS OF DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS IN TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATE FILING NDA FOR IV TRAMADOL WITH U.S. FDA IN LATE 2019; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL ACHIEVED PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, AS WELL AS A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE; 21/05/2018 – Avenue Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Data for Intravenous Tramadol in the Management of Postoperative Pain; 21/05/2018 – ATXI SAYS INTRAVENOUS TRAMADOL ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 03/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $15.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Another cheap, old drug is being freshened up for brand pricing in the US $ATXI; 28/03/2018 Avenue Therapeutics Receives Notices of Allowance for Patent Applications Covering Methods of Administration for Intravenous Tramadol; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL 25 MG TREATMENT ARM GENERALLY DISPLAYED INTERMEDIATE RESULTS THAT FELL BETWEEN 50 MG AND PLACEBO ARMS

Exane Derivatives decreased Boston Properties (BXP) stake by 26.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives sold 436 shares as Boston Properties (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Exane Derivatives holds 1,188 shares with $158.99M value, down from 1,624 last quarter. Boston Properties now has $19.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 585,830 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Properties has $150 highest and $11600 lowest target. $134.67’s average target is 5.81% above currents $127.28 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $138 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. The company has market cap of $101.51 million. The Company’s product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

