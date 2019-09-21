Exane Derivatives Lifted Visa Cl.A (V) Position; First United Bank Trust Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Visa Cl.A (V) by 57.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 6,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 18,873 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.27B, up from 11,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Visa Cl.A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,415 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Ppties by 4,679 shares to 321 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl (NYSE:PPL) by 2,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,776 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.