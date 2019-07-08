Exane Derivatives Lifted Its American Homes 4 A (AMH) Position; AUTOCANADA COMMON SHARES CANADA (AOCIF) Shorts Up By 3.47%

AUTOCANADA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had an increase of 3.47% in short interest. AOCIF’s SI was 1.18 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.47% from 1.14M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1971 days are for AUTOCANADA INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:AOCIF)’s short sellers to cover AOCIF’s short positions. It closed at $8.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives increased American Homes 4 A (AMH) stake by 42.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 138 shares as American Homes 4 A (AMH)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Exane Derivatives holds 464 shares with $10.54M value, up from 326 last quarter. American Homes 4 A now has $7.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 71,613 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c

Exane Derivatives decreased Energy (XLE) stake by 2,088 shares to 9,446 valued at $624.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 2,258 shares and now owns 19,279 shares. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Inc has invested 0.07% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Diamond Hill Cap holds 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 32,683 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 14,440 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 11,811 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 88,081 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc, New York-based fund reported 29,009 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Incorporated Inc holds 0.26% or 1.10 million shares. 517,765 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Gideon Advsr Inc holds 14,869 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 113,289 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 22,309 shares. Qs Invsts Llc invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 402,061 shares.

More news for AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “AutoCanada Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “AutoCanada Still Isn’t A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” and published on June 15, 2018 is yet another important article.

AutoCanada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in Canada. The company has market cap of $210.08 million. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts, and collision repair services; and facilitates the sale of third party finance and insurance products, extended warranties, and replacement and after-market automotive products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its new vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Cadillac, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, MINI, Mitsubishi, and Subaru brands.