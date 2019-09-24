Exane Derivatives Lifted By $389.67 Million Its Utd States Steel (X) Stake; Shorts at SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (SVYSF) Raised By 3.29%

Exane Derivatives increased Utd States Steel (X) stake by 314.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 25,460 shares as Utd States Steel (X)’s stock declined 1.57%. The Exane Derivatives holds 33,555 shares with $513.57 million value, up from 8,095 last quarter. Utd States Steel now has $1.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 16.67M shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – QTRLY NET SALES $3,149 MLN VS $2,725 MLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 1Q EBITDA $250M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts

SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) had an increase of 3.29% in short interest. SVYSF’s SI was 722,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.29% from 699,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 7226 days are for SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s short sellers to cover SVYSF’s short positions. It closed at $106.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives decreased Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) stake by 18 shares to 63 valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Technipfmc (Call) stake by 651 shares and now owns 65 shares. Linde (Put) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.40’s average target is -5.80% below currents $11.04 stock price. United States Steel had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $900 target in Thursday, September 19 report. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 23. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) rating on Thursday, September 19. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $800 target. UBS downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) rating on Wednesday, May 8. UBS has “Sell” rating and $1000 target. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9.

Solvay SA/NV engages in the chemical businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.05 billion. The firm offers advanced formulations, such as surfactants, amines, polymers, and phosphorous derivatives; specialty mining reagent solutions, phosphine chemistry solutions, and solutions for stabilization of polymers; vanillin for food, flavors, and fragrances industries; and synthetic intermediates used in perfumery, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. It also provides advanced materials, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, fluoropolymers, and cross-linked high-performance compounds, as well as specialty polymers; fluor and rare-earth formulations for automotive, semi-conductor, and lighting applications; materials used in emission control catalysis and aluminum brazing, as well as cleaning and polishing materials for electronics; and silica used in fuel efficient and performance tires, toothpastes, foods, industrial products, and rubber articles, as well as supplies aerospace engineered material solutions.

