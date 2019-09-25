Exane Derivatives Increases Stake in Hershey (HSY); Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Lifted by Amg Funds Llc

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.67M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Hershey (HSY) by 8298.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 5,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 5,711 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765.23 million, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Hershey for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $155.66. About 979,235 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Hershey Offering Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $93.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,290 shares to 7,450 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,729 shares, and cut its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

