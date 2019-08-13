Exane Derivatives Increases Holding in Ralph Lauren Cl.A (RL); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Rbo & Co Has Upped Its Holding

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Cl.A (RL) by 61304.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 30,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 30,088 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 billion, up from 49 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Cl.A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 949,414 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 22/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN TO ADD ANGELA AHRENDTS & MICHAEL GEORGE TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 5,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 155,928 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, up from 150,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.62% stake. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.51% stake. Independent Invsts Incorporated holds 2.28% or 72,259 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Inc has invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old Second Bank Of Aurora owns 9,499 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 2.32 million shares. Inv Services Of America Inc holds 3,501 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 493,412 were reported by Hamlin Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 0.58% or 103,245 shares. Eqis Mngmt reported 12,644 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 1.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Linscomb Williams holds 5.79% or 851,729 shares. Logan Mngmt Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,462 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Inc holds 4.12% or 119,143 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Company owns 197,552 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 2,800 shares stake. Fruth Management accumulated 1,800 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Franklin Resources reported 9,112 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na reported 8,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 15,241 shares. Texas-based Smith Graham And Invest Advisors Lp has invested 0.66% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested 0.08% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 80,100 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs stated it has 0% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.96% or 281,984 shares. Amer Century Inc reported 0.05% stake. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 89,966 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 189,691 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $46.65 million activity.