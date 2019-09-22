Exane Derivatives Holds Stake in Logitech Intl Nom. (Put) (LOGI); Magnetar Financial Lifted Its Exelon (EXC) Holding by $1.15 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 225.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 24,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 35,256 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 10,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 10.38 million shares traded or 75.57% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 23/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on Passage of New Jersey Zero Emissions Certificate Program; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Logitech Intl Nom. (Put) (LOGI) by 6058.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 727 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% . The institutional investor held 739 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.23 million, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Logitech Intl Nom. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 139,303 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 09/04/2018 – Logitech Recognized With Record 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.85M shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 11,235 shares. Fin owns 0.08% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 7,674 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 5,263 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 7,000 shares. Cwm Lc owns 0.24% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 302,812 shares. Bollard Group Llc accumulated 33,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 6.85 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 40,108 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.25 million shares. Moreover, Orrstown Financial Services has 0.14% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,158 shares. Davenport And Communications Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Canandaigua Fincl Bank Tru reported 5,550 shares. Rmb Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,884 shares to 13,433 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 178,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12 shares to 14 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern (NYSE:SO) by 42,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,668 shares, and cut its stake in Nat.Retail Prop. (NYSE:NNN).