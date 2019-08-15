Exane Derivatives Has Upped Sysco (SYY) Position By $814.52 Million; Park Ohio Holdings (PKOH) Has 1.85 Sentiment

Exane Derivatives increased Sysco (SYY) stake by 296.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 12,204 shares as Sysco (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Exane Derivatives holds 16,324 shares with $1.09B value, up from 4,120 last quarter. Sysco now has $37.07B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.95M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Park Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH) investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 50 funds started new and increased holdings, while 27 sold and reduced equity positions in Park Ohio Holdings Corp. The funds in our database reported: 6.64 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Park Ohio Holdings Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 21 Increased: 32 New Position: 18.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco Corp has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 6.81% above currents $72.28 stock price. Sysco Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, June 4 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight”.

Exane Derivatives decreased Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) stake by 5,909 shares to 220 valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) stake by 4 shares and now owns 26 shares. Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segment Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 8,167 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Prudential holds 0.06% or 497,248 shares. Somerset Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,348 shares. 205,015 are owned by Edgestream Partners L P. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr invested in 3.18% or 80,098 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 120,834 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.16% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,194 shares stake. Finemark Natl Bank And reported 6,126 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.5% or 686,085 shares. 386,736 are owned by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Td Cap Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 25,371 shares. Field Main Savings Bank owns 7,650 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $343.34 million. The companyÂ’s Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 6.17 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. for 56,060 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 681,009 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.67% invested in the company for 209,431 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.25% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 790,175 shares.

The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $27.18. About 48,686 shares traded or 72.19% up from the average. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) has declined 14.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500.