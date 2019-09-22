Exane Derivatives Has Upped Its Turquoise Hill Res (TRQ) Stake; NEXUS ENERGY SERVICES (IBGR) Sellers Increased By 3752.63% Their Shorts

NEXUS ENERGY SERVICES INC (OTCMKTS:IBGR) had an increase of 3752.63% in short interest. IBGR’s SI was 73,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3752.63% from 1,900 shares previously. With 1.19M avg volume, 0 days are for NEXUS ENERGY SERVICES INC (OTCMKTS:IBGR)’s short sellers to cover IBGR’s short positions. It closed at $0.011 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives increased Turquoise Hill Res (TRQ) stake by 34553.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 56,667 shares as Turquoise Hill Res (TRQ)’s stock declined 59.42%. The Exane Derivatives holds 56,831 shares with $70.44 million value, up from 164 last quarter. Turquoise Hill Res now has $923.84 million valuation. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.0155 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4636. About 2.64M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS

Illegal Restaurant Group Inc., through its subsidiary, owns and operates restaurants in Denver and Colorado. The company has market cap of $1.91 million.

Another recent and important Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBGR) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Nexus Energy Services Inc. Announces Merger with Illegal Restaurant Group Inc. – PR Newswire” on April 02, 2015.

Exane Derivatives decreased Gaming And Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 4,073 shares to 255 valued at $9.94M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equinix Inc Reit U (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 357 shares and now owns 11 shares. Ss And C Techn. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was reduced too.