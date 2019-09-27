Exane Derivatives Has Upped Fmc (FMC) Position; WAYLAND GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (MRRCF) Shorts Lowered By 34.1%

WAYLAND GROUP CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) had a decrease of 34.1% in short interest. MRRCF’s SI was 45,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.1% from 69,500 shares previously. With 69,500 avg volume, 1 days are for WAYLAND GROUP CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MRRCF)’s short sellers to cover MRRCF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1139. About 27,230 shares traded. Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives increased Fmc (FMC) stake by 668.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 8,005 shares as Fmc (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The Exane Derivatives holds 9,202 shares with $763.07M value, up from 1,197 last quarter. Fmc now has $11.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 982,784 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back

Maricann Group Inc. produces and distributes marijuana for medical purposes. The company has market cap of $10.44 million. The firm offers dried marijuana, cannabis oil, and gums. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides accessories, including vaporizers, grinders, and other paraphernalia.

Exane Derivatives decreased Ventas (NYSE:VTR) stake by 43 shares to 511 valued at $34.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ssr Mining stake by 77,526 shares and now owns 21,723 shares. Nektar Therapeut. (NASDAQ:NKTR) was reduced too.

