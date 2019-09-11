Exane Derivatives Has Upped Centurylink (CTL) Position by $3.49 Million; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Holder Ruggie Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,354 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 9.82 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 291 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 4,056 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.62 million, up from 3,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 20.27 million shares traded or 69.13% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.86 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 762,879 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 135,147 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ent Financial Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,952 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 50,200 shares. 19,367 were reported by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc. Prudential Plc holds 1.38 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 16,894 shares. West Family Investments holds 7.75% or 2.59 million shares. New York-based Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 12,738 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 145,564 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 424,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) invested in 0.05% or 230,503 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 50,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $491,480. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock or 37,000 shares. Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 988 shares to 1,666 shares, valued at $157.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Techn. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Sp Mc (IJH).