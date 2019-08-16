Exane Derivatives Has Upped Activision (ATVI) Holding by $303.56 Million; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Tesla (TSLA) by $5.04 Million as Share Value Rose

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Activision (ATVI) by 307.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 6,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 8,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.43 million, up from 2,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Activision for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 2.25 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 18,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1,731 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 19,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $220.72. About 3.05M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – TESLA SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON FIELD IN AN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS SEEN EDGING UP IN 2018 ON EXPECTED FURTHER U.S. RATE INCREASES FROM FED, CAPS ON INTEREST DEDUCTIBILITY – MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Tesla Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK SAYS CO TO ENABLE ORDERS END OF NEXT WEEK FOR DUAL MOTOR AWD & PERFORMANCE, STARTING PRODUCTION IN JULY; AIR SUSPENSION PROBABLY NEXT YEAR – TWEET; 25/05/2018 – TESLA SAYS KEVIN MUKAI HAS STARTED AS DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION ENGINEERING AT GIGAFACTORY; 17/04/2018 – NBC 11 CA: Crowdfund Raises Over $2000 to Buy Tesla CEO a New Couch; 16/04/2018 – Tesla labeled toxic exposures, muscle strains and repetitive stress injuries as minor issues to make its safety record look better, report alleges; 27/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS HAVEN’T BEEN ABLE TO RETRIEVE LOGS DUE TO DAMAGE; 02/05/2018 – This is the guy Elon Musk trusts to rein in the Tesla cash crisis; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Starting SpaceX and Tesla were ‘the dumbest things to do’

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,218 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp holds 0% or 13,611 shares. 2,154 are held by Two Sigma Securities Ltd. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,700 shares. 194 were reported by Adirondack Trust Company. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 2,550 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.05% stake. Drw Ltd Co reported 2,118 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Com invested in 1,688 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 119,461 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Raymond James accumulated 74,715 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 29,209 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) by 101,400 shares to 140,300 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Put).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) by 2,508 shares to 81 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,758 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Uranium.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Ops Ltd, New York-based fund reported 294,900 shares. 300 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory. Capstone Advisors Ltd Co holds 28,700 shares. 166,376 are owned by Community. The New York-based Diker Management Ltd has invested 1.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 9.25 million shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Snow Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.15% or 52,731 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 9,980 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First City Cap Mgmt holds 5,950 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Essex Inv Management Limited accumulated 3,566 shares. Axiom Limited Liability Corporation De, Connecticut-based fund reported 424,160 shares. 249,003 were accumulated by Freshford Capital Management Ltd.