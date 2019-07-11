Exane Derivatives Has Raised Neurocrine Biosc. (NBIX) Position By $385.06 Million; Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Sentiment Is 0.76

Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 34 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased holdings in Blue Hills Bancorp. The funds in our database reported: 12.70 million shares, down from 13.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blue Hills Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 27 Increased: 21 New Position: 13.

Exane Derivatives increased Neurocrine Biosc. (NBIX) stake by 901.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 4,372 shares as Neurocrine Biosc. (NBIX)’s stock declined 6.03%. The Exane Derivatives holds 4,857 shares with $427.79 million value, up from 485 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosc. now has $7.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.12. About 512,719 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dafna Management Lc invested 2.09% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 64,530 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Creative Planning accumulated 5,383 shares. Qs Investors Lc has 2,341 shares. Td Asset invested in 86,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 20,404 shares. 1.92M were reported by Invesco. Great West Life Assurance Can has 12,364 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.22% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Shanda Asset owns 10,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.02% or 385,949 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 26,467 shares.

Exane Derivatives decreased Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 187 shares to 10 valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 80,217 shares and now owns 3,991 shares. Harley (NYSE:HOG) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. The insider GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $344,986. $76,859 worth of stock was sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 2,445 shares valued at $215,505 was made by Grigoriadis Dimitri E. on Monday, February 4. 3,809 shares valued at $335,668 were sold by Gano Kyle on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Lloyd-Smith Malcolm sold $76,894. 920 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $76,883 were sold by BENEVICH ERIC. $66,063 worth of stock was sold by Lippoldt Darin on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 6 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences had 14 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 23. H.C. Wainwright maintained Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Needham downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 24 report.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Blue Hills Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, government, and non-profit organizations in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $. It accepts passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers one- to four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

Berkley W R Corp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 154,966 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owns 171,119 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 27,430 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Pecaut & Co., a Iowa-based fund reported 29,242 shares.