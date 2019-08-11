Exane Derivatives Has Raised Its Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Stake by $27.69 Million as Market Value Declined; Miller Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $925,035; Stock Value Rose

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 504 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 1,724 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72M, up from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 3.57 million shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 104,636 are owned by Arrowstreet Lp. Nomura Holdg holds 124,372 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 6,256 shares. Stifel Corporation has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.07% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Brown Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cap Guardian Tru invested in 117,227 shares. 55,691 are owned by Kbc Group Inc Nv. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.05% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 372,842 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.22% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 1.26 million shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0% or 5,971 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 115 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 516,522 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 401,180 shares stake.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) by 436 shares to 1,188 shares, valued at $158.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Msci Mal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24,111 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Stevens First Principles holds 16,356 shares. Barnett And Company stated it has 80 shares. Moreover, Corporation has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Co owns 4,240 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited, a New York-based fund reported 24,060 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 3,442 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 597,403 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Guardian Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1,550 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Management Group reported 42,788 shares. Drexel Morgan &, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,268 shares. Ameriprise owns 621,284 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).