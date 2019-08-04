Exane Derivatives Has Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $47.34 Million; Strategic Advisors Lifted Its U S Bancorp Del New (USB) Stake by $316,800 as Valuation Rose

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (USB) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 22,504 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 15,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87M shares traded or 28.60% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 102.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 83 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 164 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, up from 81 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 0.03% or 10,997 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 0.04% or 1,965 shares in its portfolio. Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Blair William & Il has invested 0.31% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 3,830 are owned by Rafferty Asset Lc. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited accumulated 0.42% or 1,860 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,700 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus has 3,398 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artemis Llp accumulated 41,802 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co reported 2,371 shares. Field & Main Savings Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 601 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 122,724 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 468 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) by 157,338 shares to 105 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 15,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25 shares, and cut its stake in Bco Santander Adr (NYSE:SAN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $4.50 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5. $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 7,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,133 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

