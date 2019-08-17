Exane Derivatives Has Lowered Harley (HOG) Stake by $32.80 Million; Share Value Declined; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Decreased Stake in Ubiquiti Networks Com (UBNT) as Share Price Declined

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Harley (HOG) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 920 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1,411 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.30M, down from 2,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Harley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.31 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $250M-$270M

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com (UBNT) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 17,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.74M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 402,943 shares traded or 13.36% up from the average. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT); 13/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 711,877 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn holds 4.05% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 14,519 shares to 14,939 shares, valued at $796.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

