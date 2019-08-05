Exane Derivatives Has Lifted Its Carnival Paired (CCL) Stake; Cousins Properties (CUZ) Has 1.34 Sentiment

Exane Derivatives increased Carnival Paired (CCL) stake by 6298.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives acquired 64,998 shares as Carnival Paired (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Exane Derivatives holds 66,030 shares with $3.35 billion value, up from 1,032 last quarter. Carnival Paired now has $33.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.67M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 127 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 95 reduced and sold their holdings in Cousins Properties Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 406.38 million shares, up from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cousins Properties Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 77 Increased: 86 New Position: 41.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.18% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rdl Fin, Virginia-based fund reported 17,256 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 23,448 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 401,463 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 462,146 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,158 shares. 20,539 are held by Sumitomo Life Co. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 92,977 shares in its portfolio. Financial Services owns 198 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt holds 1.8% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 2.28 million shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stralem stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Parametrica Mngmt Limited invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Klingenstein Fields & Lc reported 0.8% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ballentine Partners Ltd Co has 4,435 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 22.76% above currents $45.96 stock price. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Berenberg downgraded the shares of CCL in report on Monday, July 1 to “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, June 21 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”.

Exane Derivatives decreased Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) stake by 602 shares to 3,200 valued at $396.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) stake by 5,856 shares and now owns 222 shares. Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) was reduced too.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80M for 12.57 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust , owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. It has a 66.78 P/E ratio. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated for 628,000 shares. Grs Advisors Llc owns 530,000 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 3.60 million shares. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 1.43% in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, a New York-based fund reported 2.18 million shares.