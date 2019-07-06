Exane Derivatives Has Decreased Its Oreilly Automotive (ORLY) Holding by $488.42 Million as Market Value Declined; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Stake in Voya Financial (VOYA) Decreased by $1.49 Million as Shares Rose

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 636,655 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Oreilly Automotive (ORLY) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 1,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 1,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Oreilly Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $386.04. About 283,376 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct)

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $364.14M for 20.58 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 12,204 shares to 16,324 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Turk. (TUR).

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORLY) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly to Raise Share Buyback Program, Buys Auto Assets – Nasdaq” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “O’Reilly: Putting The Pedal To The Metal – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 4,563 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 17,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 3,062 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.09% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 15,248 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Regions Fin Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 12,608 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.53% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 7,400 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank And holds 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,627 shares. Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 100,437 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.1% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 330,088 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Pitcairn has 1,004 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.21% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36 million. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87 million for 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 166,103 shares. 1.54M are owned by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Smithfield has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 1,214 shares. Zweig reported 46,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 73,732 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Research owns 39,835 shares. 6,677 are held by Metropolitan Life. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 261,140 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,237 shares. Guggenheim Cap stated it has 407,050 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 9,421 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 8.89 million shares.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya likely to be `targeted for a takeout’ – BTIG – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Voya Financial Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares to 87,665 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. $51,255 worth of stock was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175.