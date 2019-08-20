Exane Derivatives Has Cut Its Equity Residential (EQR) Stake; Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 93 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 95 sold and reduced stock positions in Cathay General Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 56.37 million shares, down from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cathay General Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 75 Increased: 61 New Position: 32.

Exane Derivatives decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 61.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives sold 2,633 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Exane Derivatives holds 1,617 shares with $121.75 million value, down from 4,250 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $30.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 936,023 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $7900 highest and $74 lowest target. $77’s average target is -6.97% below currents $82.77 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital.

More important recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Exane Derivatives increased Bbva Bco Fran.Adr (NYSE:BFR) stake by 9,749 shares to 12,770 valued at $121.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 14,213 shares and now owns 19,733 shares. Linde (Call) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fin Ser Corporation accumulated 65 shares. Andra Ap invested in 93,700 shares or 0.21% of the stock. D E Shaw And Inc reported 50,178 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Lc has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 172,434 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 2.08M shares. Smithfield Trust Communications owns 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,000 shares. 84,155 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 38,727 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca, California-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 3,537 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,073 shares. Tci Wealth stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Natl Bank invested in 27 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Motco owns 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3,710 shares.

The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 262,029 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How The Parts Add Up: IAT Targets $51 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cathay General (CATY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chase adds Somerville, Chinatown branches to local lineup – Boston Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Investing In Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. It offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.