Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Its Holding in Halliburton (HAL) by $427.69 Million as Valuation Declined; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Shareholder Stepstone Group LP Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 73,486 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 14,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 39,437 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16B, up from 24,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 10.24 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 2.54M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc owns 14,374 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 11,185 are held by Community Tru Investment. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 1St Source National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 22,410 shares in its portfolio. Assets Limited Com owns 69,800 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Wetherby Asset Management has 9,805 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 139,010 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 785,872 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox invested in 0.69% or 28.66M shares. Beutel Goodman & Ltd owns 0.61% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 3.67 million shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 231,299 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco 0 (HYS) by 67 shares to 4 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 99 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2 shares, and cut its stake in Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR).

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Top 3 Yielding Buy-Rated Stocks: FDUS, GAIN, GLAD – TheStreet.com” published on June 11, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Upcoming Book Value Declines For This Higher Yielding BDC? – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,185 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 5,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Optimum Advisors holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 35,466 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Raymond James Inc has 0.04% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Salzhauer Michael owns 20,600 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kennedy invested in 0.24% or 654,333 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 7,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 105,641 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Wespac Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.68% or 63,809 shares.