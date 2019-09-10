Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Devon Energy (DVN) Holding by $334.76 Million as Market Value Declined; Ipswich Investment Management Co Upped Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Position by $472,500

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 84.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 5,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 918,649 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 30/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Business Journal: BREAKING: T. Rowe Price plans #Tampa office shutdown; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Axovant; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net Reflects Impact of the Firm Adopting New Acctg Guidance on Jan. 1; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 08/03/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: T. Rowe Price replaces Teddy Sagi as the largest Playtech shareholder -; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 7.1% Position in HTG Molecular; 11/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — T. Rowe Price Group, Inc./; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 10,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 74,095 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34B, up from 63,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 6.74 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 21/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $45; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 7,132 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp holds 37,625 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 0.11% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 13,955 shares. 6,540 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 74 shares. Community Comml Bank Na reported 100 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 12,250 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 10,707 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 15,627 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 83,500 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management reported 8.53M shares. Paragon Cap Limited Co reported 122,724 shares stake.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oxford Lane Cap (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 2,892 shares to 1 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logitech Intl Nom. (Call) (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12 shares, and cut its stake in Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,860 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.3% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 22,225 shares. Northeast Mgmt has 60,434 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Coldstream Management Inc owns 27,963 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,182 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.02% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 2.25 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Strategic Lc invested 0.26% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Suntrust Banks holds 8,296 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 844,185 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 483,407 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Communications. Sei Invs Co owns 223,758 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V reported 50,638 shares. Dearborn Prns accumulated 0.02% or 2,900 shares.

