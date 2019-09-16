Exane Derivatives Decreased Its New Gold (NGD) Holding; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Shorts Up By 5.4%

Exane Derivatives decreased New Gold (NGD) stake by 7.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives sold 345,870 shares as New Gold (NGD)’s stock rose 53.30%. The Exane Derivatives holds 4.18M shares with $4.02B value, down from 4.53 million last quarter. New Gold now has $806.20M valuation. It closed at $1.2 lastly. It is down 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 09/05/2018 – NEW GOLD NAMES RAYMOND THRELKELD AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 25/04/2018 – New Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 04/04/2018 – Amex Exploration Inc.: New Gold-Rich Polymetallic Drill Results With Grades Up to 6.72 g/t Au, 24.2 g/t Ag and 0.30% Zn Over 1.5 Meters at Perron; 30/04/2018 – New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Arizona Silver Acquires New Gold-Silver Exploration Property in Southeastern Arizona; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NEW GOLD SAYS IAN PEARCE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN 2017 (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘IN 2017’); 11/04/2018 – Globe Newswire: Otis Adds New Gold Targets at Kilgore; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – ANNOUNCES NOMINATION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, DR. GILLIAN DAVIDSON AND PEGGY MULLIGAN; 11/04/2018 – Otis Adds New Gold Targets at Kilgore; 25/04/2018 – NEW GOLD REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION

Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had an increase of 5.4% in short interest. ZIOP’s SI was 44.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.4% from 42.24 million shares previously. With 1.84 million avg volume, 24 days are for Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s short sellers to cover ZIOP’s short positions. The SI to Ziopharm Oncology Inc’s float is 28.92%. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 1.77M shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

More notable recent New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key Energy Services and Independence Contract Drilling among Energy/Materials gainers; Pretium Resources and New Gold among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Gold: Perhaps Too High, Too Fast – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Gold: Now What? – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New Gold Inc. (NGD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mixed Feelings About New Gold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Exane Derivatives increased Nvr (NYSE:NVR) stake by 3 shares to 4 valued at $13.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) stake by 4,524 shares and now owns 4,543 shares. Pg And E (NYSE:PCG) was raised too.

Analysts await New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by New Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $7’s average target is 47.99% above currents $4.73 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of ZIOP in report on Friday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $736.26 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 4.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZIOP, GS, FL – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 21% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.