Exane Derivatives Cut Its Position in Macy S (M) by $212.10 Million; Marathon Oil (MRO) Stake Has Upped by Encompass Capital Advisors Llc

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Macy S (M) by 27.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 8,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 23,064 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $554.09 million, down from 31,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Macy S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 10.24 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 19/03/2018 – There’s a new way to buy items at Macy’s – a mobile app:; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 7.71M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 84,549 shares to 310,864 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean (NYSE:RIG) by 3,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishs Msci Brazil (EWZ).

