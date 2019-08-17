Exane Derivatives Cut Its Goldman Sachs (GS) Stake by $106.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Sanmina (Put) (SANM) Market Value Declined While Walleye Trading Cut Its Holding

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (Put) (SANM) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 28,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 34,900 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 63,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 233,280 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 554 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 494 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.82M, down from 1,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video); 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 25/05/2018 – NEW ITALIAN GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL MEASURES COULD IMPACT ITALIAN BANKS’ CORE EQUITY TIER 1 RATIOS BY 60 BASIS POINTS – GOLDMAN SACHS ESTIMATES; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein in Control of His Exit Timing; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 15/03/2018 – Goldman backs women in finance initiative; 30/04/2018 – Marcus, the bank’s consumer lending business, accounts for $1 billion of Goldman’s plan to grow revenue by $5 billion, Goldman Sachs president and COO David Solomon said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” from the Milken Institute Global Conference

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4,311 shares to 4,328 shares, valued at $166.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc by 363,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Russia Etf.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Identifies Bank Stocks That Could Benefit From Rate Cuts – Schaeffers Research” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – benzinga.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fin invested in 0.32% or 7,949 shares. 43,400 are owned by South State. Wallington Asset Management Llc reported 1.56% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dupont Management holds 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 45,519 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pittenger Anderson stated it has 7,330 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And Com accumulated 9,925 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pacific Global Inv Mgmt invested in 15,775 shares. Valueworks Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.89% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenleaf Trust holds 3,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Guardian Tru Co has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 233 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,334 shares. Sun Life Inc has 2,998 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,054 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,064 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 17,329 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 43,821 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 50,328 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Assetmark Inc holds 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) or 91 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 440,435 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru stated it has 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 2,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 584,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bloominâ€™ Brands Inc (BLMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sanmina and Smiota Partner to Deliver Innovative Smart Locker Solutions to “Secure LASTYARD with TRUSTâ„¢” – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sanmina’s Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sanmina (SANM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 127,886 shares to 207,186 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (Call) (NYSE:PAG) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EXPE).