Exane Derivatives Cut By $31.37 Million Its Grupo Financ.Adr (GGAL) Stake; Last Week Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Analysts

Exane Derivatives decreased Grupo Financ.Adr (GGAL) stake by 13.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Exane Derivatives sold 884 shares as Grupo Financ.Adr (GGAL)’s stock rose 65.72%. The Exane Derivatives holds 5,555 shares with $197.15M value, down from 6,439 last quarter. Grupo Financ.Adr now has $2.10B valuation. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.79 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Seguros Inbursa’s Ratings Reflect Legal Support From Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.26 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

It closed at $49.61 lastly. It is up 19.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Hologic, Inc. shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 3,565 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 48,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 0.39% or 703,931 shares. Caxton L P holds 0.03% or 5,883 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Franklin Res owns 27,487 shares. 22,722 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Maryland-based Fort L P has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Citadel Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 619,027 shares. Stratos Wealth has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 28,598 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Sg Americas Limited Co holds 92,980 shares.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $163.65 million for 3.20 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

